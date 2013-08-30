Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
PARIS Big-spending Monaco splashed out another 20 million euros ($26.4 million) to sign France midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Sevilla on Friday.
The 20-year-old has agreed a five-year contract with Monaco who are owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev and have spent more than 170 million euros since the end of last season.
"The midfielder will continue his development with Monaco," the principality club said on their website (www.asm-fc.com).
Monaco, promoted to Ligue 1 for this season, have signed big names including Colombia striker Radamel Falcao from Atletico Madrid, and his fellow countryman James Rodriguez and Joao Moutinho of Portugal, both from Porto.
Kondogbia, a versatile midfielder with excellent passing skills, made an immediate impact at Sevilla and played 31 league games after joining for 3.5 million euros from French second division club Lens a year ago.
He won the Under-20 World Cup this year and has been called up by France for next month's World Cup qualifiers in Georgia and Belarus, after making his international debut in this month's friendly in Belgium.
($1 = 0.7584 euros)
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.