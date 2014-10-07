West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
PARIS Heavy flooding at the Mosson stadium has forced Ligue 1 club Montpellier to cancel their 40-year anniversary party and the southern club could be forced to play their next few home games at a different venue.
"We could play our games elsewhere for a moment," club president Laurent Nicollin said.
Montpellier posted pictures of the damage on their website (www.mhscfoot.com) after water rose up to the fifth rank of the stands -- about three metres high.
The Mediterranean city was hit by torrential downpours for the second time in a week on Monday, forcing thousands of people out of their homes.
Montpellier's next Ligue 1 game is scheduled for Oct. 19 at home against Olympique Lyonnais.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Swansea City's fight to stay in the Premier League will not let up until the season ends, said manager Paul Clement, who urged his players to remain calm and focus on getting positive results ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.