PARIS Heavy flooding at the Mosson stadium has forced Ligue 1 club Montpellier to cancel their 40-year anniversary party and the southern club could be forced to play their next few home games at a different venue.

"We could play our games elsewhere for a moment," club president Laurent Nicollin said.

Montpellier posted pictures of the damage on their website (www.mhscfoot.com) after water rose up to the fifth rank of the stands -- about three metres high.

The Mediterranean city was hit by torrential downpours for the second time in a week on Monday, forcing thousands of people out of their homes.

Montpellier's next Ligue 1 game is scheduled for Oct. 19 at home against Olympique Lyonnais.

