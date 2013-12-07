Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
PARIS Rolland Courbis will take over from Jean Fernandez as Montpellier coach, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday.
"Rolland Courbis is to join the club on Monday," Montpellier said on their website (www.mhscfoot.com).
Fernandez quit on Thursday after a 2-0 home defeat by Lorient a day earlier left the club fourth from bottom in Ligue 1.
Former Montpellier player and assistant coach Pascal Baills had been named coach on a caretaker basis.
Courbis, a Montpellier coach from 2007-09, also had spells at Olympique Marseille, Girondins Bordeaux, RC Lens and AC Ajaccio.
The 60-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison in 2007 for his role in financial irregularities relating to transfer deals at Olympique Marseille. He spent seven months behind bars.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
WELLINGTON Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.