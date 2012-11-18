Cyril Jeunechamp of Montpellier celebrates after his team scored during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Stade Rennes at the Route de Lorient stadium in Rennes October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Montpellier will consider sanctioning full back Cyril Jeunechamp after he slapped a reporter in the face following the Ligue 1 champions' 1-1 draw at Valenciennes on Saturday.

A couple of Montpellier players had an argument with a reporter from the L'Equipe newspaper over a story published earlier in the week and Jeunechamp then hit him.

"Following the incident ... involving Cyril Jeunechamp, Montpellier are keen to apologise to the reporter from L'Equipe," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

"The club firmly condemn this behaviour and will consider repercussions."

Champions Montpellier are 13th on 14 points from 13 games after a poor start and are already eliminated from the Champions League.

