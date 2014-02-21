Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
PARIS Italy midfielder Thiago Motta has signed an extension to his contract at Paris St Germain, keeping him at the French league leaders until 2016, their official website (www.psg.fr) said on Friday.
The 31-year-old, who was born and began his career in Brazil, joined PSG in 2012 after spells at Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Genoa and Inter Milan.
He has scored eight goals in 65 appearances for the French champions.
"I hope to continue to help the club realise its big ambitions in France and in Europe," he told the website.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).