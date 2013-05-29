Manchester City's Samir Nasri scores a goal past Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech during the second half of their friendly soccer match at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

PARIS Samir Nasri has pulled out of France's tour to South America because of a knee injury, the French federation said on their website (www.fff.fr) on Wednesday.

Nasri will not be replaced in the squad because Clement Grenier of Olympique Lyon had already been called up as cover in case the Manchester City midfielder failed to recover from the injury.

France play Uruguay on June 5 and Brazil on June 9.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)