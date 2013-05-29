New Zealand out for 341, lead by 33 runs in Dunedin
WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
PARIS Samir Nasri has pulled out of France's tour to South America because of a knee injury, the French federation said on their website (www.fff.fr) on Wednesday.
Nasri will not be replaced in the squad because Clement Grenier of Olympique Lyon had already been called up as cover in case the Manchester City midfielder failed to recover from the injury.
France play Uruguay on June 5 and Brazil on June 9.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.