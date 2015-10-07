Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has admitted that France coach Didier Deschamps decision to leave him out of the World Cup squad still rankles to the extent that he is unlikely to return to his homeland once his playing days in England end.

The 28-year-old, who is tied to Premier League leaders City until 2019, told French television channel Canal+ Sport that he was open to the idea of playing in the United States after England and would not represent France again.

Nasri announced his retirement from international football in August last year after being dropped from the squad that went to Brazil in 2014 and insisted he was happy with the decision.

"Even if my father was the manager, I wouldn't go back. I suffered a lot with the national team," he said on French television.

"The real split was in 2012. I wanted to stop then but my father said I should play at the World Cup.

"At the start, it was a dream.

"But to miss a World Cup, when I thought I was good enough, that wrecks things a little. I'm not perfect -- I have flaws. But when you're a top manager, you can manage egos.

"I do not see myself returning to (France's) Ligue 1," Nasri added.

"I love the Premier League. I like my life in England.

"I see myself going to play in the MLS (Major League Soccer) -- to discover something different -- rather than going back to France."

Deschamps has already gone on record to say he had no regrets about dropping Nasri.

"From the moment that I didn't pick him for the World Cup, I knew that I didn't make him happy. But I accept responsibility for that choice," the coach said last month.

"I don't see why I would review my position in relation to what I saw. I didn't take my decision just like that, without having seen, talked and exchanged," he added.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)