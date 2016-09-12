Football Soccer - Juventus v Milan - Italian Cup Final - Olympic stadium, Rome, Italy - 21/05/16 AC Milan's Mario Balotelli looks on before the match against Juventus. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

PARIS Striker Mario Balotelli described his spell with Liverpool as 'the worst mistake of my life' after he scored twice in his Ligue 1 debut with Nice on Sunday.

The 26-year-old former Inter Milan and Manchester City forward helped Nice to a 3-2 win over Olympique Marseille to leave his team second in league standings, behind leaders Monaco on goal difference.

Balotelli scored only once in 16 Premier League appearances in his first season at the Merseyside club and was sent back to AC Milan on loan last season in an injury-hit campaign.

"I joined Liverpool (in 2014)... it was the worst mistake of my life. Apart from the fans, who were fantastic with me, I must be honest, and the players, who I had a good rapport with, I didn't like the club," Balotelli told reporters in France.

"I had two coaches, Brendan Rodgers and Juergen Klopp. As people they didn't make a good impression on me. I didn't get along with them."

Balotelli, who won the Champions League and three Serie A titles with Inter Milan and lifted the English top flight crown with City, believes he still has a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or.

"Of course. It's not too late. I think I could have already won it by now, but by working hard in training I could still win it in the next two or three years," Balotelli added.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)