Nice signed Brazilian central defender Dante from VfL Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.

"I have a great deal of respect for Lucien Favre," said the 32-year-old Dante who also worked with the Nice coach when the pair were at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"He helped me a lot during my time in Moenchengladbach."

Dante made 23 Bundesliga appearances last season at Wolfsburg after joining in August from Bayern Munich.

He played in Bayern's treble-winning season in 2013.

Nice, who have started their Ligue 1 season with two straight wins, host Lille on Saturday.

