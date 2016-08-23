No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Nice signed Brazilian central defender Dante from VfL Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.
"I have a great deal of respect for Lucien Favre," said the 32-year-old Dante who also worked with the Nice coach when the pair were at Borussia Moenchengladbach.
"He helped me a lot during my time in Moenchengladbach."
Dante made 23 Bundesliga appearances last season at Wolfsburg after joining in August from Bayern Munich.
He played in Bayern's treble-winning season in 2013.
Nice, who have started their Ligue 1 season with two straight wins, host Lille on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.