PARIS Heavy rain forced the postponement of the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Olympique Lyon, due to kick off on Saturday at 1900 GMT, until Sunday.

"Because of unfavourable weather conditions, the Nice v Lyon game on Saturday May 18 has been postponed to Sunday at 1500 (1300 GMT)," Nice said on their website (www.ogcnice.com).

Fifth-placed Nice and third-placed Lyon are both looking to clinch third place and secure a spot in next year's Champions League third qualifying round.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Josh Reich)