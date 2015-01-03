Newcastle United's Hatem Ben Arfa celebrates scoring against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at St James' Stadium in Newcastle, northern England, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Nice have agreed to sign Newcastle United midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, the French club said on Saturday.

"The France international will have a medical on Monday prior to signing with Le Gym," Nice said on their website (www.ognice.com).

The club did not confirm details of the deal but British media reported that it will be a loan deal for Ben Arfa, who has 13 caps and scored two goals for France.

The 27-year-old joined Premier League club Newcastle from Marseille in 2010 but fell out of favour at St James' Park after former manager Alan Pardew raised questions about the player's fitness and work ethnic.

Ben Arfa moved to Hull City on a season-long loan at the beginning of this season but the loan was terminated in December following a disagreement with manager Steve Bruce.

Nice are 11th in Ligue 1, three points outside the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)