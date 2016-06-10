Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
PARIS A group of Chinese and American investors have brought an 80 percent stake in French Ligue 1 football club OGC Nice, the club said on Friday without disclosing the fee.
The club said the two principal investors are Alex Zheng, president of hotel-owner Plateno Group, and Chien Lee, founder and chief executive of NewCity Capital.
They have partnered with Paul Conway, who represents the Pacific Media Group and a fourth investor, Elliot Hayes, also from the United States.
"We want to use our business contacts to develop the club in China," the statement quoted Lee as saying.
Club president Jean-Pierre Rivere will retain a 20 percent stake in the club.
(Reporting by Matthias Galante; Editing by by Richard Lough)
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
MELBOURNE Nick Kyrgios struggled to deal with the furore over his shock second round meltdown at the Australian Open but said the return to a team environment with Davis Cup had helped him through it.