PARIS Nice have appointed former Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Lucien Favre as successor to Claude Puel.

"Our collaboration is ending today," Ligue 1 club Nice and Puel said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Nice later added that they were hiring Swiss Favre, who was Moenchengladbach coach from 2011-15, on a three-year contract.

Puel helped Nice finish fourth this season.

