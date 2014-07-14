Sergei Politevich (L) of Belarus vies for the ball with Nicki Bille Nielsen of Denmark during their Under-21 European Championships soccer Group A match in Aarhus, June 14, 2011. REUTERS/Claus Fisker/Scanpix

Danish international striker Nicki Bille Nielsen has left Norwegian side Rosenborg to join his cousin Daniel Wass at Ligue 1 club Evian Thonon Gaillard, the clubs announced on Monday.

Nielsen follows in the footsteps of fellow Danes such as Wass, Christian Poulsen and goalkeeper Stephan Andersen, to represent the French club.

"I am very happy, it's a great chance for me to be here," 26-year-old Nielsen said in a statement on the French club's website (www.etgfc.com).

"I discussed (the move) with Daniel Wass and the other Danes, and we agreed that the Evian and I are made ​​for each other," Nielsen added. "This is a new beginning for me and I think this is the perfect place to play football and enjoy family life."

Nielsen, who has one goal in three international appearances for Denmark, joined Rosenborg in January 2013, netting 24 times in 50 games for the club.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)