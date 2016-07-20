PARIS Olympique de Marseille's owner, billionaire Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, named Italian businessman Giovanni Ciccolunghi on Wednesday as chief executive of the club that she put up for sale earlier this year.

Louis-Dreyfus, who took control of the club after the death of her husband Robert in 2009, also appointed long-time family friend Jean-Rene Angeloglou as chairman of the club's board.

Louis-Dreyfus said Ciccolunghi was a close associate of her husband Robert prior to his death in 2009 as a board member of the Louis-Dreyfus Commodities trading house.

After injecting tens of millions of euros into the club in recent years, the Russian-born Margarita Louis-Dreyfus said in April she was putting OM up for sale.

