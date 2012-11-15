SOCHAUX, France Gabon keeper Didier Ovono has joined Sochaux as a replacement for injured Pierrick Cros, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
Ovono, who has been without a club since leaving Le Mans at the end of last season, will stay at Sochaux until next June.
Cros tore ligaments in his knee in a League Cup game against St Etienne on October 30.
Ovono has been included in the squad to travel to Ajaccio in Ligue 1 in Saturday.
Sochaux are third from bottom after 12 games.
(Reporting by Dimitri Rahmelow, writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)