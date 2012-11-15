Gabon's goalkeeper Didier Ovono (R) reaches for the ball during their African Nations Cup soccer match against Zambia at Ombaka stadium in Benguela January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

SOCHAUX, France Gabon keeper Didier Ovono has joined Sochaux as a replacement for injured Pierrick Cros, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Ovono, who has been without a club since leaving Le Mans at the end of last season, will stay at Sochaux until next June.

Cros tore ligaments in his knee in a League Cup game against St Etienne on October 30.

Ovono has been included in the squad to travel to Ajaccio in Ligue 1 in Saturday.

Sochaux are third from bottom after 12 games.

(Reporting by Dimitri Rahmelow, writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)