Former Arsenal and France midfielder Robert Pires, a member of France's 1998 World Cup-winning squad, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 42.

Pires started his career with Metz in France, before spells at Marseille and Arsenal, where he won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups between 2000 and 2006. He is the last member of the 1998 winning France squad to retire.

"I'm 42 years old .... We must say stop and above all must give way to young," Pires said on beIN Sports on Thursday.

Pires won the European Championship with France in 2000 and also had spells at Villarreal and Aston Villa. He played for FC Goa in the Indian Super League until he was released in March.

