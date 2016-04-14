PARIS Playoffs will be reinstated next season to decide promotion and relegation to and from Ligue 1, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

The LFP said in a statement that the playoffs would feature the club who finished 18th in the 20-team Ligue 1 standings and the team ending up third in Ligue 2.

The first leg will be played at the Ligue 2 club.

It will be the first time that playoffs will decide promotion and relegation in the French top flight since 1993.

