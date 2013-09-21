Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
PARIS Champions Paris St Germain will be without injured centre back Alex when they host French Ligue 1 leaders Monaco on Sunday.
The Brazilian, who started all five of PSG's previous league games, has not fully recovered from the thigh strain that already forced him out of Tuesday's Champions League 4-1 victory at Olympiakos.
Compatriot Marquinhos, who scored the fourth goal in Greece on his debut for the French side he joined in the summer from AS Roma, is likely to make his first Ligue 1 appearance.
PSG are third on 11 points from five games, two behind Monaco with both sides unbeaten.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Rex Gowar)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.