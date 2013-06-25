PARIS Factbox on Laurent Blanc who was appointed coach of French Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain on Tuesday for the next two seasons.

* Born on November 19, 1965 in Ales, France, 47-year-old Blanc was a majestic defensive sweeper and natural team leader in his playing days and has enjoyed early success in his managerial career.

* PLAYING CAREER

- Capped 97 times by France, Blanc enjoyed a glittering career at domestic and international level most notably winning the 1998 World Cup then the European Championship two years later.

- After starting life as a midfielder with Montpellier, Blanc switched to defence and went on to have spells with Barcelona, Olympique Marseille, Inter Milan and Manchester United, where he won the Premier League in his final playing season in 2003.

- Earned the nickname "The President" when he was playing for Marseille for his ability to marshall a team.

* COACHING DEBUT

- Blanc's managerial career began in June 2007 at Girondins Bordeaux, replacing Brazilian Ricardo. He led them to second place and won the Manager of the Year award.

- Victory in the final 11 games of the 2008/09 season helped Bordeaux clinch the Ligue 1 title and set a French record for consecutive wins. They also won the League Cup that season.

- Bordeaux reached the Champions League quarter-finals the following season after topping their group ahead of Bayern Munich and Juventus, but Blanc left a mixed impression after his side wasted an eight-point lead at mid-season in Ligue 1 to finish sixth.

* LEADING FRANCE

- Blanc succeeded Raymond Domenech as France's coach in the wake of a disastrous 2010 World Cup, with the goal of qualifying for the 2012 European championship and restoring their image, tainted when players refused to train in protest at the dismissal from the squad of Nicolas Anelka.

- Under Blanc, les Bleus recorded their third best series ever, with 25 consecutive matches without defeat. But they failed to raise their game at the Euros and did not pose a threat to champions-to-be Spain in the quarter-finals.

- The game was marred by player behaviour issues that prompted questions about Blanc's ability to manage strong characters.

Blanc's contract was not renewed.

* APPOINTMENT AT PSG

- After a year out of football, Blanc has now been appointed the new coach of big-spending French champions Paris St Germain.

- If media are to be believed, he was far down a long list of coaches who all turned down the offer after Carlo Ancelotti said he wanted to leave.

- Blanc, who had no big names under him at Bordeaux, will have to deal with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Thiago Silva and has been assigned to "continue the work initiated last year and lead the team to the European heights".

