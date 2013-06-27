PARIS New Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc shrugged off concerns on Thursday that he may not have been the French champions' first choice to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

"It's a late appointment but the important thing is that it is done," the 47-year-old former France defender told his first news conference at Parc des Princes:

"Not to be the first choice is no big deal," the former France coach added. "I had not been the first choice often during my player career. The most important (thing) is to be chosen...and to prepare for the future."

Blanc, whose club coaching experience is limited to a three-year spell at Girondins Bordeaux, has a number of challenges, not least how to follow Ancelotti who led the Qatari-backed club to their first domestic league title since 1994.

There have also been questions over his ability to handle big-name players.

But he said he was confident his playing experiences at Barcelona and Manchester United would help him, as well as the players, including Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Ibrahimovic has proven he's a great professional and I want him to be an example by his attitude, to pull the others to the highest level because our objectives will be high," he said.

Blanc, however, warned that French would have to be the language spoken in the locker-room in a bid to show his authority as most of PSG's foreign players do not speak the language.

Goals have not been set by the management but Blanc said he was fully aware that the job would be demanding and promised a change in style to the fans often frustrated by Ancelotti's counter-attacking play.

"I can assume that, taking charge of a team that has been champion and reached the Champions League quarter-finals, we'll have to do better in terms of results and, I hope, in terms of gameplay," he said.

"I have learned from my mistakes, learned that you have to be bold from the start than be careful," added Blanc, in an obvious reference to France's poor showing in the 2012 European Championship quarter-final loss to Spain.

He has also yet to name his full coaching staff, confirming only that he will be assisted by Jean-Louis Gasset with whom he worked at Bordeaux.

Blanc will meet his new squad on Monday.

