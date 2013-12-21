Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring the first goal for the team during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Olympique Lyon at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain will be without the in-form Edinson Cavani when they host Lille on Sunday after the Uruguay striker was left out of the squad for personal reasons, the French champions said on Saturday.

PSG coach Laurent Blanc said on Friday that Cavani, who has scored six goals in his last six appareances in all competitions, was doubtful after being allowed to travel to Uruguay to deal with a personal matter.

The Uruguayan daily El Observador said on its website (www.elobservador.com.uy) on Friday that Cavani was sorting out divorce issues in Montevideo.

Cavani, who has scored 12 league goals in France since his French record $84 million transfer from Napoli, left for Montevideo after scoring twice to help PSG beat St Etienne 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the French League Cup quarter-finals.

PSG can call on Sunday on talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returns after missing the extra-time win over St Etienne through suspension.

They will open a five-point lead over second-placed Monaco if they beat Lille, who are four points off the pace in third.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Stephen Wood)