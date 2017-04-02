PARIS Paris St Germain could face sanctions after the French League (LFP) said that its disciplinary commission would study damage caused by their fans at Saturday's League Cup final against Monaco in Lyon.

Pictures of the Parc OL stadium showed that seats had been ripped up and the LFP blamed the PSG supporters.

"The LFP firmly condemns the behaviour of a section of the PSG fans at Parc OL," the LFP said in a statement on Sunday.

PSG won the game 4-1 to clinch their fourth successive League Cup title.

"As soon as next Thursday, the LFP's disciplinary commission will look into the case," the statement added.

