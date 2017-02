Big-spending Paris St Germain have agreed terms to buy Brazilian defender Lucas from Sao Paulo, the Ligue 1 club said Wednesday.

PSG said the 19-year-old would join them in January on a four-and-a-half year contract.

By signing a young talent of the quality of Lucas Rodriguez Moura Da Silva, Paris Saint-Germain is already preparing the future," the French club said.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)