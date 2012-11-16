Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
PARIS Paris St Germain will be severely handicapped by suspensions and injuries when they take on Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be suspended, as well as France centre back Mamadou Sakho and Dutch fullback Gregory van der Wiel.
France fullback Chrisophe Jallet will also miss the game through injury while Italy midfielder Thiago Motta and holding midfielder Mathieu Bodmer have also been ruled out injured, PSG said in a statement.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti called up Uruguay defender Diego Lugano who had not featured in the squad for several weeks.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Gene Cherry)
BARCELONA Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
LONDON Sauber presented their new Formula One car on Monday, celebrating the Swiss-based team's 25 years in the sport with golden lettering but little in the way of sponsorship branding on the blue and white machine.