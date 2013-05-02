Paris St Germain's goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu reacts during his team's Champions League soccer match against Dinamo Zagreb at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters)- - Leaders Paris St Germain will be without keeper Salvatore Sirigu and midfielder Marco Verratti in their next two Ligue 1 games after both were handed two-game suspensions by the French League (LFP) on Thursday.

Verratti was sent off in PSG's 1-0 win at Evian Thonon Gaillard last weekend while Sirigu was sanctioned for his involvement in the mass brawl that followed the game.

David Beckham was handed the usual one-game ban for picking up a red card during the same game.

PSG have 73 points and lead second-placed Olympique Marseille by nine points with four games left ahead of Sunday's home game against Valenciennes.

Lorient keeper Fabien Audard's season was effectively terminated on Thursday when the LFP's disciplinary committee handed him a four-game ban for slapping Olympique Marseille's Mathieu Valbuena in the face last weekend.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)