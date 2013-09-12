Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
PARIS Paris St Germain will be without the injured Jeremy Menez and Javier Pastore when they visit Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Friday, coach Laurent Blanc said.
"Jeremy Menez and Javier Pastore are not available for the Bordeaux trip," Blanc told a news conference on Thursday.
Forward Menez has yet to make an appearance this season as he is struggling for fitness after back surgery while midfielder Pastore is suffering from a foot injury.
Unbeaten PSG are fourth in the standings with eight points from four games.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.