PARIS Paris St Germain will be without the injured Jeremy Menez and Javier Pastore when they visit Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Friday, coach Laurent Blanc said.

"Jeremy Menez and Javier Pastore are not available for the Bordeaux trip," Blanc told a news conference on Thursday.

Forward Menez has yet to make an appearance this season as he is struggling for fitness after back surgery while midfielder Pastore is suffering from a foot injury.

Unbeaten PSG are fourth in the standings with eight points from four games.

