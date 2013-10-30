Paris St Germain's Thiago Silva reacts during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

PARIS Paris St Germain centre back Thiago Silva is back in training after recovering from a thigh injury but is not fit enough to feature in the squad for Friday's Ligue 1 game against Lorient, coach Laurent Blanc said on Wednesday.

"I am very happy to see him back to training. Six weeks is a long time," Blanc told a news conference.

The Brazil international picked up the injury in a 1-1 draw against Monaco on September 22.

He has been replaced in the team by compatriot Marquinhos, who made quite an impression until he committed two errors that cost PSG two goals in their 2-2 draw at St Etienne last weekend.

French champions PSG are top of Ligue 1 with 25 points from 11 games.

