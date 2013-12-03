Paris St Germain's Thiago Motta (L) celebrates after scoring against Olympiakos during their Group C Champions League soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens September 17, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

PARIS Paris St Germain midfielder Thiago Motta has been ruled out of their visit to Evian TG on Wednesday with a thigh problem, the French Ligue 1 leaders said.

The Italy midfielder, who was limited to 12 league games last season after a series of muscle injuries, had to be replaced at halftime in Sunday's 4-0 win over Olympique Lyon.

PSG will be without their Brazilian centre back Alex, who is being rested, while forward Ezequiel Lavezzi will also be left out, a club spokesman told Reuters by text message.

Argentina international Lavezzi did not play against Lyon and has featured for only 33 minutes as a substitute in his last two league games.

PSG are top with 37 points from 15 games, four ahead of second-placed Lille who open the midweek programme on Tuesday at home to Olympique Marseille, who are 10 points off the pace.

