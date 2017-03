Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot celebrates after scoring a goal against Guingamp during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Paris St Germain will be without midfielder Adrien Rabiot when they entertain Nantes in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Laurent Blanc said.

"Rabiot is out for Sunday, he picked up a knee injury at Bordeaux," Blanc told a news conference.

Rabiot scored in PSG's 3-1 win at Bordeaux in a League Cup quarter-final tie on Tuesday.

French champions PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 47 points from 20 games, five ahead of second-placed Monaco, who travel to Toulouse on Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot)