Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc reacts during their French Ligue 1 football match against Stade Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Coach Laurent Blanc has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Paris St Germain until at least 2016, the French champions said on Thursday.

The former France defender led PSG to the Ligue 1 and League Cup titles this season, his first campaign since taking over from Carlo Ancelotti, and also took them to the Champions League quarter-finals.

"I am very happy to continue with Paris St Germain," the 48-year-old Blanc said in a statement.

"I want to be a part of this project over the long term, the most ambitious project in European football. Together we will dream bigger."

PSG have spent more than 200 million euros on players since Qatari investors QTI completed their takeover of the club in 2012.

"It is perfectly justified to show our confidence in Laurent Blanc. We are very happy with his results this season as well as the very attractive football the team has played," said president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"We are convinced we will win a lot more trophies together."

PSG clinched the league title on Wednesday when their nearest challengers Monaco were held to a 1-1 draw by En Avant Guingamp and Blanc's team lost 2-1 to Stade Rennes, their first home league defeat of the season.

Blanc played for clubs including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Olympique Marseille and Manchester United and won 97 international caps.

He coached Girondins Bordeaux from 2007-10 before taking charge of the French national team from 2010-12.

