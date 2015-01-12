PARIS Paris St Germain forwards Ezequiel Lavezzi and Edinson Cavani have been left out of the squad for the third successive game after returning late from the mid-season break.

Both players, who missed a training camp in Morocco, have been "reintegrated into collective training", coach Laurent Blanc said on Monday, but he did not include them in the squad for Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final at St Etienne.

They also missed last week's 3-0 win at Montpellier in a French Cup last-32 game and last weekend's 4-2 defeat at Bastia.

