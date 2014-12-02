Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts in their Champions League Group F soccer match against Ajax Amsterdam at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Paris St Germain will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Wednesday's Ligue 1 trip to Lille as coach Laurent Blanc rests the striker after he played four full games after his return from an injury layoff.

Ibrahimovic, who took part in Tuesday's training session, played three matches with PSG and one with Sweden when he returned after seven weeks on the sidelines because of a heel injury.

Blanc told a news conference on Tuesday that he wanted to "manage his squad".

PSG, who are second in the standings, one point adrift of Olympique de Marseille, visit 14th-placed Lille on Wednesday (2000 GMT).

They welcome back influential midfielder Marco Verratti from a three-week injury layoff.

