Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
PARIS Paris St Germain will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Wednesday's Ligue 1 trip to Lille as coach Laurent Blanc rests the striker after he played four full games after his return from an injury layoff.
Ibrahimovic, who took part in Tuesday's training session, played three matches with PSG and one with Sweden when he returned after seven weeks on the sidelines because of a heel injury.
Blanc told a news conference on Tuesday that he wanted to "manage his squad".
PSG, who are second in the standings, one point adrift of Olympique de Marseille, visit 14th-placed Lille on Wednesday (2000 GMT).
They welcome back influential midfielder Marco Verratti from a three-week injury layoff.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.