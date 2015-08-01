TORONTO, Aug 1 - Paris St Germain claimed a third straight Trophy of Champions with a 2-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais at Montreal's Stade Saputo on Saturday.

Full back Serge Aurier headed the first goal in the 11th minute and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani scored from close range seven minutes later. Lyon, runners-up to PSG in Ligue 1 last season, finished the game with 10 men after Maxime Gonalons was shown a second yellow card just after the hour.

PSG were without Argentine internationals Javier Pastore and Ezequiel Lavezzi who have returned to the squad late following their involvement in the Copa America. Lyon were minus attacking midfielder Clement Grenier, who is expected to be out for four months with a leg injury, and the suspended Nabil Fekir.

The two teams prepared for the game in contrasting fashion. Lyon had lost five out of six friendlies, including a 6-0 hammering by Arsenal in the Emirates Cup, while PSG beat Manchester United, Fiorentina and Benfica in the International Champions Cup.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)