PARIS - Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc says injuries are taking their toll ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City in midweek.

Lucas Moura struck twice on Saturday as the Ligue 1 champions beat Guingamp 2-0 but PSG lost goalkeeper Kevin Trapp at the interval due to a thigh injury.

"He got a big kick, that's why we took him out at halftime," Blanc told French television. "I think tomorrow morning we'll be in a better place to talk about Kevin's thigh."

Left back Layvin Kurzawa also said on Instagram that he had broken his nose while Blanc believes it will take a "miracle" for midfielder Marco Verratti to make his comeback against City, having not featured since Feb. 20.

David Luiz and Blaise Matuidi are suspended for Tuesday's game while Javier Pastore is still sidelined with a muscle problem.

The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

