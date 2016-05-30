PARIS Paris St Germain defender Serge Aurier, suspended last February for insulting the football team's coach, was arrested and placed in custody on Monday after a brush with police in the French capital, a police official said.

The incident in the Champs Elysees area shortly before dawn involved what one police official described as minor violence. It occurred as the Ivory Coast national, 23, left a nightclub, Europe 1 radio station said.

Coach Laurent Blanc briefly suspended Aurier in mid-February after he posted a video online in which he insulted Blanc and fellow PSG players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Angel Di Maria.

