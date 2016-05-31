Football Soccer - Paris St Germain Training - Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France 5/04/2016 Paris St Germain's Serge Aurier attends a training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League soccer match against Manchester City. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Paris St Germain defender Serge Aurier will be tried in September over a brush with police after the football player left a night club shortly before dawn on Monday, the public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast national, who was suspended for several weeks earlier this year for insulting PSG coach Laurent Blanc, was released after 24 hours in custody and told he would go on trial on Sept. 26 on charges of acting violently towards a public official.

The player disputes police claims that he accosted them near a night club in the Champs Elysee area of the French capital. He argued during his detention that he was the one accosted, a judicial source said.

(Reporting by Sophie Louet and Chine Labbe; Writing by Brian Love)