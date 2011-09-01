PARIS Having established themselves as one of the biggest spenders in the transfer window after being taken over by wealthy Qatari owners, Paris St Germain now hope to finally break into the upper echelons of European soccer.

PSG, who have not won the league title since 1994, brought in nine players during the close season with Argentine sensation Javier Pastore joining from Palermo for a French record 42 million euros (37.2 million pounds) as the club's marquee signing.

They also secured the services of France striker Kevin Gameiro from Lorient for 11 million euros, and French midfielders Jeremy Menez from AS Roma and Blaise Matuidi from St Etienne (both for 8.0 million).

Also joining the squad were midfielder Mohamed Sissoko, goalkeepers Salvatore Sirigu and Nicolas Douchez, and defenders Diego Lugano and Milan Bisevac as the side from the French capital splurged an estimated 86.2 million euros.

Manchester City were the only club in Europe to spend more than PSG during the summer transfer window with an estimated 76 million pounds used to bolster their already expensively assembled ranks.

PSG got off to a sluggish start in the league before winning their last two games as Gameiro scored three goals from four matches and Pastore, whose delicate touch has already been delighting the Parc des Princes crowd, setting up two.

Brazilian Leonardo, who was appointed general manager after Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) acquired a 70 percent stake in PSG earlier this year, believes patience is the key to what he regards as a long-term project.

"We're not looking to be overnight sensations. Our mission is to build an exciting, winning team and be exemplary in terms of our organisation and backup," the Brazilian said last month.

France have not won the Champions League since 1993 when Olympique Marseille beat AC Milan 1-0, with Monaco the only other Ligue 1 club to reach the final since then, in 2004.

PSG, who reached the last four once in 1995, now hope they can fight their way back to the top.

TWO FRONTS

"We can't be rushed as good things take time and I'm hoping to see the real fruits of our work in two or three years time," said Leonardo, who is building a squad capable of fighting on two fronts as PSG will be playing in the UEFA Cup.

"We have eight players for our defence. That will allow us to be competitive in every competition," he said after Uruguay captain Lugano joined last month.

Pastore, dubbed the sensation of Argentine football by Lionel Messi himself, could have signed for Chelsea but the assurance of guaranteed playing time and Leonardo's gentle persuasion sealed the deal for PSG.

"Paris St Germain have real ambitions to become one of the most competitive clubs in Europe and I'm honoured that their directors chose me to be one of the players to help them climb the mountain to where they want to be," he said.

With big money, however, comes the pressure of expectation and rumours circulated before the Ligue 1 season began that coach Antoine Kombouare was set to be fired, prompting Leonardo to pledge his support for the Frenchman.

"I know from first-hand how interference from other quarters can make life difficult for a coach, so I can say that we will allow Antoine to get on with his work," said Leonardo, a former PSG player like Kombouare.

"A peaceful working atmosphere is the best recipe for success. I'm here to support the coach and not hinder him."

(Editing by John O'Brien)