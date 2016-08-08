West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
PARIS Paris St Germain have signed Spanish forward Jese from Real Madrid on a five-year deal, the French champions said on Monday.
The 23-year-old Jese is PSG's fifth signing during the close season after Hatem Ben Arfa, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Thomas Meunier and Giovani Lo Celso.
Jese, who was signed for an undisclosed fee, scored 13 goals from 62 La Liga games.
PSG, under new coach Unai Emery, who joined from Sevilla, won the Trophy of Champions with a 4-1 win against Olympique Lyonnais last Saturday.
"Like Paris Saint-Germain, I have big ambitions for the coming seasons and it will be a great pleasure to work under the direction of Unai Emery," Jese, who has represented Spain at youth level, told PSG's official website. "I can't wait to begin this next challenge of my career."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Ed Dove; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.