French champions Paris St Germain have appointed former Netherlands international Patrick Kluivert as the club's director of football, the Ligue 1 side said.

The former Ajax Amsterdam and Barcelona striker had a coaching stint as the manager of Curacao and was an assistant coach for Netherlands under manager Louis van Gaal.

"I am extremely honoured to join such a great club as Paris St Germain and to take on the role of director of football," Kluivert told the club's website(www.psg.fr). "I will conduct my mission with great ambition and rigor.

"We are all in Paris to reach the very high objectives set by the club and meet the expectations of the players and supporters alike."

PSG appointed former Sevilla boss Unai Emery as their manager last month.

