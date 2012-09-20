Paris St Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi has been ruled out of action for 10 days because of a strained muscle, the Argentine said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately I pulled a muscle and had a MRI yesterday. Nothing serious but unfortunately I can't play for ten days," Lavezzi wrote on his official website (www.elpocholavezzi.com).

He will miss Saturday's Ligue 1 trip to Bastia but should be fit for PSG's Champions League visit to Porto on October 3.

