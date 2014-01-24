PARIS French champions Paris St Germain will be without the injured Ezequiel Lavezzi when they travel to En Avant Guingamp on Saturday.
"Lavezzi was not rested against Montpellier. He had a groin injury," coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference on Friday.
Argentine forward Lavezzi, who sat in the stands on Wednesday when PSG lost 2-1 at home against Montpellier in the French Cup last 32, was not included in the squad travelling to Brittany.
PSG top the Ligue 1 standings with 50 points from 21 games, a five-point lead over second-placed Monaco.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)