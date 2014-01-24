Paris St Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi reacts during their Champions League soccer match against Benfica at Luz stadium in Lisbon December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

PARIS French champions Paris St Germain will be without the injured Ezequiel Lavezzi when they travel to En Avant Guingamp on Saturday.

"Lavezzi was not rested against Montpellier. He had a groin injury," coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference on Friday.

Argentine forward Lavezzi, who sat in the stands on Wednesday when PSG lost 2-1 at home against Montpellier in the French Cup last 32, was not included in the squad travelling to Brittany.

PSG top the Ligue 1 standings with 50 points from 21 games, a five-point lead over second-placed Monaco.

