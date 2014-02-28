Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) celebrates next to Maxwell after scoring against FC Sochaux during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Brazil international Maxwell became the third player to extend his contract at Paris St Germain in the space of a week on Friday, signing a one-year extension that will keep him at the French champions until June 2015.

The 32-year-old joined from Barcelona in January 2012 on a two-and-a-half year deal and could have left as a free agent at the end of the current season.

"PSG are happy to announce that Maxwell has extended his contract at the club until 2015," the team said on their official website (www.psg.fr).

Midfielders Thiago Motta and Blaise Matuidi have also signed new deals in the past days with PSG, who are five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and heading to the first back-to-back titles in their history.

Maxwell has quickly established himself as one of the Qatari-owned club's most consistent players, making 90 appearances in all competitions.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Josh Reich)