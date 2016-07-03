PARIS Belgium defender Thomas Meunier has joined Paris St Germain on a four-year deal from Club Bruges, the French champions said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old full back was part of the Belgium squad who were knocked out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

He is the third player to sign for PSG for next season after midfielders Hatem Ben Arfa and Grzegorz Krychowiak joined from Nice and Sevilla respectively.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)