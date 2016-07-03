Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
PARIS Belgium defender Thomas Meunier has joined Paris St Germain on a four-year deal from Club Bruges, the French champions said on Sunday.
The 24-year-old full back was part of the Belgium squad who were knocked out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.
He is the third player to sign for PSG for next season after midfielders Hatem Ben Arfa and Grzegorz Krychowiak joined from Nice and Sevilla respectively.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.