PARIS Paris St Germain midfielder Thiago Motta has been banned for three games after his dismissal for violent conduct in a French Cup quarter-final at Evian Thonon Gaillard, the national federation (FFF) said on Friday.

The Italy international was shown a straight red card for kicking playmaker Cedric Barbosa in PSG's penalty shootout defeat last week.

Thiago Motta, who has had a series of injuries this season, has already served one game of his ban and will also miss Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to 16th-placed Evian and next weekend's home match with mid-table Valenciennes.

PSG have a nine-point lead at the top of the table and are close to winning their first French title in 19 years.

