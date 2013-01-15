Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
PARIS Brazilian forward Nene has joined Qatar's Al-Gharafa from Paris St Germain, the French Ligue 1 club and the player said on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Nene, the league's joint top-scorer last season with 21 goals to help PSG finish second, has signed for two year and a half years with his new club, he said on his official website (www.nenefutebol.com).
Nene had fallen out with PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti and had not featured in a competitive match with the Qatari-backed French club for more than a month.
"I worked normally with PSG. If it's up to me, I'm ready to make my debut as soon as next week," he said.
Nene played 79 league games and scored 36 goals for PSG but only featured in nine league matches this season, starting just five.
Ancelotti dropped him from the squad after the player struck the roof of the dugout with his hand and argued with coaching staff during the Champions League home win over Porto last month.
Since then, Nene has only taken part in a friendly against a local club during a winter training camp in Qatar.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
Rio de Janeiro The organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee member before the vote.