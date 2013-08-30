Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
PARIS Paris St Germain defender Mamadou Sakho, who has asked to leave the club, has been left of the squad for Saturday's Ligue 1 home game against Guingamp amid media reports he is on his way out.
The 23-year-old France international has not played a single minute this season and has fallen behind Brazilians Thiago Silva and Alex who are coach Laurent Blanc's favoured pairing.
French broadcaster beIN Sport, whose chairman Nasser al Khelaifi is also chairman at PSG, reported on Friday that the French champions had agreed to sell Sakho to Liverpool for 23 million euros ($30.33 million).
Media reports have also linked him with a move to AC Milan.
Sakho, who has 14 international caps, asked to leave the club after France coach Didier Deschamps left him out of this month's friendly in Belgium because of his lack of competitive action.
The powerful centre back, who was part of the PSG academy, has played 151 league games for the club and was named Ligue 1's young player of the year by his peers in 2011. ($1 = 0.7584 euros)
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Toby Davis)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.