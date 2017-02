Brazilian Thiago Silva newly-signed center back player for French club Paris St Germain, holds his new jersey as he poses after a news conference at Paris Crillon Hotel August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Thiago Silva will make his debut for Paris St Germain when the French club host Dynamo Kiev in their opening Champions League group game on Tuesday, coach Carlo Ancelotti has said.

PSG signed the centre back from AC Milan for an estimated 47 million euros (37.6 million pounds) including add-ons in July, but the Brazilian had to recover from a thigh injury he suffered at the Olympic Games.

"Thiago is ready," Ancelotti told a news conference on Thursday on the eve of the Ligue 1 game against Toulouse, which Silva will miss.

"He is currently training apart. He will start working with the team on Saturday and we will count on him against Kiev."

PSG and Kiev have been drawn in Champions League Group A with FC Porto and Dinamo Zagreb.

(Reporting by Olivier Guillemain; writing by Gregory Blachier, editing by Stephen Wood)