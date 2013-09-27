REIMS, France Stade Reims have taken advantage of the global broadcasting of their Ligue 1 game against leaders Monaco on Sunday to become the first French team to have a Chinese sponsor's name written in mandarin on their jerseys.

Chinese elevator company Sanei has recently renewed a three-year sponsorship deal with Reims worth just under one million euros ($1.35 million) a year.

"The idea is to take advantage of a high-profile game to show that, after Paris St Germain and Monaco, we also are able to attract global partners, from Asia," Reims marketing director Fabrice Harvey told Reuters, referring to the Qatari-backed and Russian-owned clubs in Ligue 1.

According to HBS, the TV producer for Ligue 1 overseas, Sunday's game will be broadcast in around 20 countries including China.

Jianhua Wu, CEO of Sanei, told reporters in France he was pleased by the initiative.

"It will be the first time that a logo is written in mandarin on a Ligue 1 jersey. I think this kind of thing will develop," he said.

($1 = 0.7385 euros)

(Reporting by Dimitri Rahmelow; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)