PARIS Stade Rennes midfielder Jean Makoun will not play in Saturday's home game against Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain because a booking would rule him out of the League Cup final later this month.

"Regarding the threat of a suspension, Jean Makoun has been left out of the squad for the PSG game," 10th-placed Stade Rennes said on their website (www.staderennais.com).

Rennes face St Etienne in the League Cup final on April 20.

